Wearing Allbirds’ New Underwear Is Like Having a Second Skin

Allbirds makes some of our favorite shoes, whether they’re for running, lounging, or just walking around. The brand really focuses on sustainability and comfort, using products like merino and eucalyptus that provide a comfortable feel. Recently, Allbirds launched an underwear line, and we had the opportunity to test them out. Let me tell you: they’re some of the softest underwear I’ve ever worn.

The entire line of underwear spans men and women - including boxer briefs for men, and bralettes, briefs, shorties, and thongs for women. All of the products are made with Trino, which is Allbirds’ blend of merino and eucalyptus tree fibers. The boxer briefs are soft and breezy, made from 65% tencel, 28% merino, and 7% spandex. They hug just the right amount when you’re wearing them, and they have a fly in the front which, take it from me, is essential. They come in four different colors including Raincloud, Storm, Malibu, and Boulder.

The women’s line is made from the same Trino blend and offers the same silky-smooth comfort along your skin. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas had a chance to try the line out and they’ve now become her go-to for lounging. The underwear is soft and stretchy so that you’ll be comfortable whether you’re working at a desk or laying on the couch. The bralette is the perfect thing to throw on under a T-shirt or sweatshirt for support without the pinching of wires. This underwear line was made to feel like you aren’t wearing anything at all.

So there you have it. If you’re in need of some new underwear basics, Allbirds now has you covered on that front too, with some of the softest, most comfortable pieces out there.

Men’s Trino Boxer Brief Buy on Allbirds $ 24 Free Shipping

Women’s Trino Bralette Buy on Allbirds $ 30 Free Returns

Women’s Trino Briefs Buy on Allbirds $ 18 Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

