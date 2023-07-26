Allbirds Teamed Up With Olivia Rubin to Drop the Ultimate Summer Sneaker

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re recovering from the current, inescapable Barbiecore craze but aren’t quite ready to quit pastel cold turkey, look no further than the subtle hues of Allbirds’ latest limited-edition sneaker drop by London-based fashion designer Olivia Rubin. The new release is a colorful spinoff of the brand’s leather Riser sneakers, featuring subtle pops of pastel pink, yellow, and purple, inspired by the colorful townhouses you’ll find in the Notting Hill district in West London.

Described by the brand as “... a good mood you can lace up and wear,” these limited edition, sorbet-spiked sneakers are equal parts sustainable, stylish, and summer-friendly. Rubin is known for her penchant for imbuing her feminine yet design-forward silhouettes with kaleidoscopic pastel hues and kitschy prints—a sartorial signature perfectly embodied in this colorful version of the classic Riser.

“Olivia brought so much energy to Allbirds, and we’ve really enjoyed pushing her ideas. What I love about this shoe is that it has a 360-degree style, where you just keep turning it, and something else is happening,” said Spencer Wyatt, Director of Concepts and Surface Design at Allbirds in a press release for the launch. “The Riser provided us with the perfect white canvas because of the multi-textured materials and components. It allowed us to apply Olivia’s color palette in a way that recreates her aesthetic.”

As with all of Allbirds shoes and clothing, sustainability is still center stage. The Riser is made from ZQ-certified merino wool, Tencel derived from low-carbon eucalyptus tree fiber, and carbon-negative sugarcane-derived green EVA. Just like most of the brand’s collaborative capsules, the Allbirds x Olivia Rubin drop was made in a small batch; these limited-edition drops tend to sell out quickly, so if you want to get your hands on a pair, don’t procrastinate!

