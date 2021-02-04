I Can’t Believe These Pants Are Actually Sweats, Too

When I think back to what I used to wear to work, lounge pants were never an option. I used to wear chinos, but now, I wear the comfiest pants I can get away with. While I’m not big on wearing sweats to work (even while working from home) these are different to me. They look enough like pants that I can be on my toes in a Zoom meeting but are comfortable enough to lounge in after the work day is done.These Alo Yoga “Sweatpants” are in short, perfect.

I suppose Alo Yoga’s Impel Sweatpants are technically sweatpants (it’s in the name after all), but I don’t think of them that way. Instead, they are pants you can do absolutely anything in—whether it’s work, exercise, or even just hang out. Imagine your favorite waffle knit sweater or even towel. That’s what these feel like, just on your legs, thanks to a honeycomb jacquard interior. These have zippered pockets on both sides and an additional one on the rear, which for me, solves the age old problem of stuff accidentally falling out of my sweatpant pockets. They are meant to be worn on the go, so the fabric is stretchy in a way that allows for plenty of range of motion, whether you need it for a Warrior I pose or to reach that can on the top shelf in the grocery store. There are ribbed cuffs at the ankles to make them feel like joggers, and the pants are tailored, too, so no frumpiness occurs whatsoever. The fabric is lightweight and there is an inset detail at the knee that gives the pants excellent shape while keeping them comfy as can be.

Whereas sweatpants can feel limited to couch days or bedtime, I don’t think there’s a single thing I don’t want to do in these sweatpants.

Impel Sweatpants Buy at ALO YOGA $ 140

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.