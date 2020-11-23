ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Founder Pat Quinn Dies at 37
A FIGHTER
Pat Quinn, a co-creator of the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge” that helped raise millions of dollars toward ALS research, died of the disease Sunday, according to his Facebook page. He was 37. “He was a blessing to us all in so many ways,” a message on his page read. “We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS.” Quinn was first diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2013, according to his page. A native of Yonkers, New York, Quinn co-created the social media campaign along with fellow ALS patient Pete Frates, who died last year. While there is no cure yet, according to the ALS Association, the challenge helped raise $220 million toward research worldwide. “Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS,” a post on the association’s website read.