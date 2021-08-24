Alyssa Milano Reveals Uncle Is on Life Support After Car Crash
FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE
After having to perform CPR on her uncle when the two were in a car crash last week, Alyssa Milano revealed Monday that he is now on life support. Milano said on TikTok Monday, “My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that.” The pair were driving in Los Angeles when Mitchell Carp suffered a heart attack behind the wheel. Milano called it “some of the most horrifying moments of my life.” The actress shared that her uncle is staying at UCLA Medical Center and is receiving “incredible care” from the staff, adding that there’s still a long road ahead for him. “Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on.”