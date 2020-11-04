Amanda Knox: ‘Next Four Years Can’t Be as Bad as That Four-Year Study Abroad I Did in Italy’
POLITICALLY INCORRECT
Amanda Knox, the Seattle native who spent four years in an Italian prison for the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher before her acquittal in 2015, joined the chorus of armchair political pundits Tuesday night with a controversial tweet. “Whatever happens, the next four years can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?” Knox wrote on Twitter as the results of the razor thin 2020 election were coming in. Her tweet was met with general scorn, from Variety journalist Meg Zukin, who wrote, “Delete this,” to journalist Karen Pilarski, who wrote, simply, “Too soon.” Knox, along with her erstwhile Italian boyfriend Rafaelle Sollecito were ultimately cleared of Kercher’s murder but Knox remains convicted of slander for accusing her then boss Patrick Lumumba of the heinous crime.