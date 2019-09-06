It’s both officially game-watching season and the time when some your favorite shows are about to unleash new episodes to watch immediately. If you’re looking to step up your streaming tech but don’t want to overhaul your TV situation, today’s Amazon sale is tailored for you. Through tonight, you can save hundreds on top-rated and compact projectors from Nebula by Anker. Notably, anyone who’s looking to cut more cords in their life will find some solutions with the portable projectors on sale. Let’s get into it:

The Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector is portable and will keep everyone focused with 360-degree sound output built right in. You can get it for $224 (down from $350) today only. Or grab the truly remarkable and highly-rated Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, which improves on its predecessor with 720p high-def resolution and high-luminosity projection. It’s down to $413 (from $580), the best value deal in the bundle. And the most affordable of the projectors is down to $173 (from $230): the regular-sized Nebula Prizm II. You get the same high-feature tech but in a less portable unit (and you pay significantly less all-told). Whatever way you love watching whatever it is you love watching, kick it up a notch and save today. | Shop on Amazon >

