The Caraa Sling Crossbody’s Only Limitation Is My Favorite Thing About It

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been sporting the Sling Crossbody that Caraa sent me to try out. I’m greatly interested in the world of small men’s bag, which had led me to put together a list of the best men’s purses a month ago. The Sling sits apart from those, though, as it finds itself in a perfect in-between space between backpack and purse. And it can achieve a lot of the needs both of those are built to answer with one critical exception. It isn’t large enough for my laptop—and I think that makes it a perfect crossbody.

The featherweight and vegan-friendly Sling really is made of what Caraa calls “cloud-like” nylon that’s also waterproof. That means it’ll protect everything I put in it (and notwithstanding my laptop, I did put everything in it). It’s got four zippered compartments in front and two in back for valuables like a wallet, passport, and so on. Interior zippered compartments allow a lot of versatile organization of everything from portable chargers to my e-readers, cords, and the day’s worth of tchotchkes. No, it doesn’t carry my laptop but I don’t want it to. If I’m schlepping that around, I’ll grab a backpack or tote. The point here is the ease with which the Sling allows me to zip around town. If I’m heading off and don’t need a laptop on me, it’s the bag I want to bring along. Since it barely weighs anything, I barely feel it one me and the crossbody design lets me swing it forward when I’m on the train or a crowded area to both minimize the space I’m taking up but also secure my belongings where I can see them. You can get the Sling in Black (the most versatile of the colors, in my opinion), Navy Gold Hardware, Navy Gunmetal Hardware, Olive, Burgundy, Red, and Blush. With each, you’ll get the sturdy-yet-light build of the bag and the substantial zippers. For your next small-bag upgrade, get one that does a lot, weighs a little, and looks great. | Get it at Caraa >

