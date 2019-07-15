With the MEATER+ Digital Thermometer, You’ll Never Have to Guess Your Food Temp Again

Sure, you could rely on your oven’s thermometer and hope for the best. But the future is now and you have options. MEATER+ is a digital thermometer that you put into your food while it’s in the oven and it transmits real-time data to your phone. It’s probably the coolest thermometer I’ve ever used. And with this rare deal, you’ll give your frequent cooking a kick you’ll actually love using again and again. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.