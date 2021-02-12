Amazon Sues New York Attorney General to Pre-Empt COVID Safety Suit
GOT YOU FIRST
Amazon has sued the state of New York to pre-empt the state filing a lawsuit against the company over its safety practices related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of prosecutorial overreach when she said she would sue in April—around the time of a Staten Island worker protest at an Amazon warehouse—unless the company slowed the pace of its operations and redoubled worker safety precautions. Her office opened a probe into Amazon, which has denied any safety failures and passed inspections. The e-commerce giant is seeking an injunction to block James’ office from filing a suit. James responded by calling it “a sad attempt to distract from the facts and shirk accountability for its failures to protect hardworking employees from a deadly virus.”