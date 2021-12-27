Amber Heard Trolls Australian Pol With Dog Name

CHEAT SHEET
Back in 2015, when Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got into some hot water for bring their dogs to Australia, the then-agriculture minister, Barnaby Joyce, threatened to have the animals euthanized. Fast-forward six years, and Heard apparently still bears a grudge. She took to Twitter to introduce her newest dog and announce that she had named him... Barnaby Joyce. On hearing the news, Joyce, who is now deputy prime minister, quipped: “I get a real sense of accomplishment that I’m still in her head long after I’ve forgotten about them... Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp.”