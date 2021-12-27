CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Amber Heard Trolls Australian Pol With Dog Name

    HOW BITING

    Lucas Barioulet/AFP via Getty

    Back in 2015, when Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got into some hot water for bring their dogs to Australia, the then-agriculture minister, Barnaby Joyce, threatened to have the animals euthanized. Fast-forward six years, and Heard apparently still bears a grudge. She took to Twitter to introduce her newest dog and announce that she had named him... Barnaby Joyce. On hearing the news, Joyce, who is now deputy prime minister, quipped: “I get a real sense of accomplishment that I’m still in her head long after I’ve forgotten about them... Obviously, I now rate above Johnny Depp.”

    Read it at Bloomberg