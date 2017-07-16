American Accused of ‘Infiltration’ Sentenced in Iran

CHEAT SHEET
A Chinese-American man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Iran after being accused of “infiltration,” a judiciary spokesman said Sunday. “The person was identified and arrested by the intelligence forces. The court has sentenced the person to 10 years,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeie said, declining to name the man who was later identified as Xiyue Wang, who holds dual citizenship with China and the United States. “It was verified and determined that he was gathering (information) and was involved in infiltration.” Iran has arrested dozens of foreign nationals in recent years who it accuses of spying.