‘American Graffiti’ Actor Bo Hopkins Dies at 80

Actor Bo Hopkins, whose credits include American Graffiti, The Wild Bunch, and Midnight Express, died several weeks after a heart attack. He was 80. Hopkins played both outlaws and lawmen in his long career; his most recent role was in 2020’s Hillbilly Elegy. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” a death announcement on his website reads. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”