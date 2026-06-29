American Pride Plunges to Record Low Under Trump

National pride among Americans has declined to its lowest level in more than two decades, according to a new poll.

As America heads towards its 250th anniversary, a new Gallup poll, conducted between June 1-15, shows that U.S. adults who say they are “extremely proud” to be an American has dropped from 55 percent when the question was first asked in 2001 to 33 percent today.

That represents an eight-point drop from last year, matching the largest single-year shift in the survey’s history.

Gallup

Meanwhile, 20 percent say they are very proud, 22 percent say they are moderately proud, 15 percent are only a little proud, and 9 percent say they are not proud at all.

That means that when combined with those who say they are “very proud,” fewer than 60 percent of Americans now express high levels of national pride, down from about 90 percent in the early 2000s.

The decline in “extreme pride” was also seen across party lines, falling seven points among Republicans and six points among Democrats compared with a year earlier.

Trump held a controversial UFC event at the White House to celebrate the nation's birthday. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

Still, the partisan divide remains stark. Republicans continue to report the highest levels of national pride, with 70 percent saying they are extremely proud, compared with 28 percent of independents and 14 percent of Democrats.

When including those who are “very proud,” 93 percent of Republicans express high levels of pride, versus 51 percent of independents and a record-low 27 percent of Democrats.

Gallup

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

It comes as Trump is rolling out a broad set of events and initiatives to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, branded as “Freedom 250.”

That includes a UFC event held on the White House grounds earlier this month, which coincided with Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump is facing low approval ratings ahead of America's 250th birthday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The already controversial event was marred when heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit launched a vile insult at Michelle Obama, calling the former first lady “a man” after defeating Derrick Lewis in the second round of their fight.

The celebrations will also include a large July 4 celebration in Washington, D.C., with fireworks, flyovers, concerts, and military participation, alongside a traveling “Great American State Fair.”

But Trump announced this month that he’s turning the celebration of America’s 250th birthday into a full-scale Trump rally on the National Mall on the Fourth of July.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” Trump wrote on X.

Yet the mood in the country suggests little appetite for celebration.

The latest Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey from May showed that just 51 percent of Americans now say they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be American, a steep decline from 82 percent in 2013.