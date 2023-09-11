CHEAT SHEET
Amy Schumer Apologizes After Mocking Nicole Kidman's Posture
Actress Amy Schumer found herself in hot water Monday after posting—then quickly deleting—a photo of Nicole Kidman watching the U.S. open to Instagram with the caption “This how human sit.” The Trainwreck star took down the post following backlash from users, replacing it with a rather unserious written apology. “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” Schumer wrote in a notes-app-style apology. “I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness.” That post was also taken down from her page shortly thereafter.