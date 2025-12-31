Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Amy Schumer Sells Famous Home for Loss During Divorce

LOSS-STRUCK
Meera Navlakha
Published 12.31.25 9:58AM EST 
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the "Room To Move" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Actress Amy Schumer has sold her New York City home amid her ongoing divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The Brooklyn Heights brownstone was also one of the settings for Nicolas Cage and Cher’s 1987 movie, Moonstruck. Despite its famous origins and well-known current owners, the house was sold at a loss. According to Realtor.com, Schumer managed to sell the refurbished property for $11 million, $1.25 million less than what the actress and her soon-to-be ex-husband paid in 2022, and $3 million below the asking price. The house, built in 1829, boasts five bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, and a private backyard. The couple sold their home a day before Schumer announced, in an unhinged Instagram post, that she and Fischer are parting ways. Its closing price only became official at the end of December. Schumer, 44, said that she and Fischer, 45, “made the difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years. Fischer, a chef, will continue to co-parent their son, according to a report in Page Six. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” Schumer told fans. She also told the Wall Street Journal that they decided to sell the house to be closer to their 6-year-old son’s school in Manhattan.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Trumpy Hollywood Star Splits With Partner of Nine Years
DUNZO
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 12.30.25 1:01PM EST 
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Veteran actor and darling of the MAGA movement Mel Gibson and his longtime partner, screenwriter Rosalind Ross, have split after nine years together. “Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. Sources told People that the pair, who share an eight-year-old son Lars, quietly parted ways roughly a year ago. Gibson, 69, whose career has spanned decades with roles in major franchises and acclaimed directorial work, will now continue raising Lars alongside Ross. The pair first connected in 2014, welcoming their child just prior to Gibson’s Academy Award nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson is a noted supporter of President Donald Trump, who appointed him earlier this year as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood, a role invented under the guise of strengthening U.S. film industry.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Brand Provides an Insurance-Free Way to Explore GLP-1s
GLP-1DERFUL
AD BY Effecty
Updated 12.29.25 12:27PM EST 
Published 12.29.25 12:58AM EST 
Glass vial labeled “Effecty GLP-1” with injectable medication and a syringe placed on a light background.
Effecty

Weight loss can be complicated; finding the routine that works for you isn’t easy. You may have heard of GLP-1s, a class of medications that boost weight loss by curbing appetite, slowing digestion, and reducing cravings. Effecty—a 100% online provider—makes accessing these treatments simple, straightforward, and available without insurance or an in-person doctor’s visit.

It all starts with a questionnaire. Answer a few questions about your goals and lifestyle, like how much weight you’d like to lose and your daily activity level. From there, a licensed provider reviews your responses and makes a personal recommendation, which could include a GLP-1 prescription. Now is the perfect time to start your journey too. Effecty is offering up to 50% off on GLP-1 treatments. Simply use the code DB2025 at checkout.

Effecty requires no membership or insurance and includes unlimited messaging with your care team for ongoing support and dose adjustments. Most importantly, Effecty offers transparent, all-in pricing that covers provider visits, prescriptions (with no surprise upcharges if your dosage increases), and care team access.

Weight loss treatments aren’t the only thing Effecty offers. If you’re interested in longevity supplements, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) is also available, with the same simple, streamlined process.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Body Found in Search for Teen Who Vanished on Christmas Eve
TRAGIC END
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.31.25 8:02AM EST 
Camila Mendoza Olmos
Bexar County Sheriff's Office

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos. Police have been searching for the 19-year-old after she went missing on Christmas Eve, last spotted on dashcam footage walking along the side of a road in her hometown of San Antonio. Police said the body has not been identified, but was found in a field a quarter of a mile from Mendoza Olmos’ home. Cops also said a gun belonging to one of her relatives, which had previously been reported missing, was found at the scene, with the body exhibiting “some indicators” consistent with self-harm, NewsNation reports. On Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the body had been found earlier that day, in tall grass close to a landscaping business in Caspian Spring, Mendoza Olmos’ San Antonio suburb. “At this point, it’s too early to tell if the body is that of Camilla,” he said. “At this point, we don’t suspect foul play.” He added, “there are some indicators [of self-harm] that the body that we found may be as a result of that.” No cause of death has been established for the recovered remains at the time of writing.

Read it at News Nation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘The Wire’ Star Isiah Whitlock Jr. Dies at 71
SHEE*******IT!
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 12.31.25 11:02AM EST 
Published 12.30.25 8:57PM EST 
Isiah Whitlock Jr.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Isiah Whitlock Jr., the beloved character actor known for roles in television series like The Wire, Veep, and The Good Cop, and who appeared in six Spike Lee films, died Tuesday after a short illness. He was 71. Whitlock, a member of San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater, took on television roles in the 1980s before adding film credits to his name, the second of which was Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning Goodfellas, in which he played the doctor of mobster Henry Hill’s brother. Over the next three-plus decades, the South Bend, Indiana, native built a lengthy list of roles ranging from Law & Order to Chappelle’s Show on television and Cocaine Bear to Lee’s BlacKkKlansman on the big screen. Whitlock is perhaps most well-known for his portrayal of corrupt Maryland state senator Clay Davis on all five seasons of HBO’s critically acclaimed The Wire. In that role, Whitlock further popularized his unique delivery of the word “sh-t,” which he first deployed in Lee’s 25th Hour in 2002. In 2018, the actor described how fans approach him “at least once a day,” either asking him to say it or saying it themselves. Whitlock said he picked up the phrase from his uncle, Leon.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Year-End Sale Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
BOXING WEEK 2025
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 12.24.25 7:28PM EST 
Published 12.24.25 7:26PM EST 
Lululemon Black Friday 2024
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s end-of-year sale event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your activewear lineup ahead of New Year’s resolution season come 2026.

Shop Women’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s End-of-Year Sale
Shop At Lululemon

The current end-of-year sale prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The end-of-year Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Infamous ‘Monkey Christ’ Painter Dies at 94
MEME LEGEND
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 12.30.25 12:59PM EST 
Cecilia Gimenez and Ecce Homo
ZUMAPRESS.com / CESAR MANSO / Stringer

Cecilia Giménez, whose botched attempt to restore a mural of Jesus became an internet phenomenon, has died at the age of 94. In 2012, Giménez, a then 81-year-old amateur artist, took it upon herself to touch up “Ecce Homo,” a 19th-century painting of Jesus by Elías García Martínez that hung in Santuario de Misericordia church in the small town of Borja, Spain. She later claimed the work was unfinished, and she intended to clean up the painting after taking a two-week break. She never got the chance, as the restoration sparked memes worldwide. Though initially seen as a fiasco, Giménez’s “Ecce Homo” restoration ultimately became a widely celebrated tourist attraction. The church began charging a €3.50 entry fee to onlookers flocking to see the botched Jesus in person, and ultimately donated over €50,000 to local charities. Giménez sought a share of the financial windfall to donate to muscular atrophy charities because her son suffers from the condition. In 2022, Borja celebrated the restoration’s 10th anniversary with a gala. At the time, Giménez’s niece, Marisa Ibáñez, told the New York Post that Giménez, whose mind “began to fail her,” no longer remembered the controversy surrounding her painting but felt the love it generated.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Grammy-Nominated Gospel Singer Dies at 77
MUSIC LEGEND
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.30.25 4:24PM EST 
Richard Smallwood
Gospel Singer Richard Smallwood sings at the Prayer Breakfast for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 44th Annual Legislative Conference at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Richard Smallwood has died at 77 after complications from kidney failure, TMZ reported. The “Total Praise” singer died Tuesday at a nursing facility in Sandy Spring, Maryland. Born in Atlanta, Smallwood showed musical promise early, founding a gospel group at just 11 years old after relocating to Washington, D.C. His talent was further shaped at Browne Junior High School, where he studied music under singer Roberta Flack, according to the outlet. From there, Smallwood went on to Howard University, earning a master’s degree in musicology and piano. That foundation launched a decades-long career that made Smallwood one of gospel music’s most respected artists. He earned eight Grammy nominations over the course of his career, with his most recent coming in 2012 for the song “Trust Me.” Smallwood’s influence extended well beyond gospel circles. His song “I Love You, Lord” was famously performed by Whitney Houston in the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife, introducing his music to an even wider audience. He is survived by two brothers and three foster sisters.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Cardi B’s NFL Star Boyfriend Hit With Strangulation and Assault Charges
UH OH
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.30.25 1:50PM EST 
Stefon Diggs.
Stefon Diggs is facing assault charges. Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Cardi B last month, is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault, according to new court filings. The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 2, one day after the Patriots beat the New York Giants 33-15. Diggs has denied the allegations, and his attorney, Michael DiStefano, has moved to have the police report impounded and argued in court that details of the incident should remain sealed. DiStefano cited a “substantial risk of widespread publicity” that could impact the case. The Patriots are standing by Diggs, saying in a statement that “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon.” He is due to be arraigned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC championship game.

Read it at ESPN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Passersby Rush to Save Passengers After SUV Veers Off Cliff
CHRISTMAS MIRACLE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 12.30.25 1:11PM EST 
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14: A view of snow covered of Highway 395 as winter storm hit Sierra Nevada region in California, United States on December 14, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun /Anadolu via Getty Images)
Lake Tahoe region in the snow. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Holiday travelers were shaken after a sport-utility vehicle lost control on an icy section of road and headed toward a steep drop near Lake Tahoe on Christmas Day. Footage shared with local outlet KABC shows the black SUV beginning to slide before it “veered off” the slick surface, threatening to plunge over a cliff as motorists rushed to assist. Two brothers, Yvett Bañares-Tala and Ruben Tala, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the scene, attempting to stabilize the vehicle and reach those inside before first responders arrived. Other passersby stopped to help, and Ruben reportedly asked one of them to bring a rope to tie to the car to help stabilize it before extracting the SUV’s passengers. The occupants of the car, two passengers and two dogs, miraculously appeared to have sustained no injuries in the incident.

Read it at KABC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Nurses and Athletes Swear by This Over-the-Counter Muscle Relief Cream
NATURAL RELIEF
Scouted Staff
Published 12.09.25 1:07PM EST 
Penetrex Pain Relief Roll-On Gel
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Therapy Cream
Shop At Amazon$30

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Sued Over Violent Brawl With Bikers
‘ALARMING’
Meera Navlakha
Published 12.30.25 11:40AM EST 
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE - DECEMBER 18: Ian Ziering attends the "Danse Avec Les Stars" 2026 Photocall on December 18, 2025 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE - DECEMBER 18: Ian Ziering attends the "Danse Avec Les Stars" 2026 Photocall on December 18, 2025 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Corbis via Getty Images

Two years after actor Ian Ziering, 61, got into a street brawl with a group of bikers in Los Angeles, the actor is being sued for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, negligence, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was accused by plaintiff Jacob Hernandez, one of the bikers embroiled in the fight. Hernandez alleged that Ziering physically and verbally assaulted him during the incident on New Year’s Day 2023. He also alleged that Ziering provided “misleading information” to law enforcement, leading to Hernandez being arrested in May 2024 and held on $50,000 bail. His arrest and the subsequent media attention led to Hernandez facing “significant mental health issues.” The filing claims that Hernandez “does not want to leave his home for fear of public humiliation nor open his social media applications, as [Ziering’s] story was publicized vilifying [Hernandez].” Ziering, who is also known for the Sharknado film series, spoke about the altercation on social media and in interviews, calling the incident “alarming” and saying he was “approached aggressively” while in his vehicle.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Henry Winkler, 80, Reveals Why He Refuses to Retire
HAPPY DAYS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.30.25 8:03AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Henry Winkler attends the 18th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on December 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Henry Winkler says retirement is not on his horizon, even after reaching a milestone birthday. The actor-director, who recently turned 80, said he has no plans to stop working, explaining that continuing to create is essential to him. He made the comments during a podcast appearance reflecting on aging, health, and longevity in his career. Appearing on the Dec. 24 episode of IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, Winkler discussed his Oct. 30 birthday and joked about the physical toll of aging. Michelle Obama, 61, told him he should celebrate for an entire year, saying, “Eighty is one of those that’s where you deserve a year of celebration.” Winkler replied, “I deserve new knees.” Asked about retirement, Winkler said it was “the furthest thing from my imagination,” adding, “I will retire when I am not able to do again, more.” He called retirement “deadly” and said he continues to work “a lot,” with “several jobs.” Those include Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, which premiered on The History Channel this year and has been renewed for a second season, as well as ongoing book projects. Winkler sprang to fame in the 1970s playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the sitcom Happy Days.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now