Amy Schumer Sells Famous Home for Loss During Divorce
Actress Amy Schumer has sold her New York City home amid her ongoing divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The Brooklyn Heights brownstone was also one of the settings for Nicolas Cage and Cher’s 1987 movie, Moonstruck. Despite its famous origins and well-known current owners, the house was sold at a loss. According to Realtor.com, Schumer managed to sell the refurbished property for $11 million, $1.25 million less than what the actress and her soon-to-be ex-husband paid in 2022, and $3 million below the asking price. The house, built in 1829, boasts five bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, and a private backyard. The couple sold their home a day before Schumer announced, in an unhinged Instagram post, that she and Fischer are parting ways. Its closing price only became official at the end of December. Schumer, 44, said that she and Fischer, 45, “made the difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years. Fischer, a chef, will continue to co-parent their son, according to a report in Page Six. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” Schumer told fans. She also told the Wall Street Journal that they decided to sell the house to be closer to their 6-year-old son’s school in Manhattan.