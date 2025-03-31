Ana Navarro Knows Why Trump Is Really Threatening Third Term

Ana Navarro refuses to take Donald Trump “seriously” as he tiptoes around the possibility of seeking a third term, telling The View audience that she and her co-hosts are “onto him.”

“No matter how insane, stupid, hare-brained, and lawless I think something he says might be, I have learned the lesson of taking him seriously,” Navarro said. “But what was interesting is this was a ‘Hot Topic’ for all of us and none of us picked it this morning, because we’re all on to him. He is the distractor-in-chief.”

The 78-year-old president told NBC over the weekend that “there are methods” to get around the Constitution to seek re-election yet again, and later clarified that he’s “not joking.” Navarro said the soundbite is a plant to distract the media from focusing on “how incompetent and reckless his national security team is.”

“He doesn’t want us to keep talking about ’Signal-gate,’ which is a real threat to national security,” Navarro explained. “He also wants to talk about the way he is tanking the stock market with his imbecilic tariffs,” or the stories behind his mass deportations, she continued, “He doesn’t want us to be talking about any of those things.”

Sara Haines added that she hopes Democrats “don’t get distracted by the crazy” and “keep their eyes on the ground, the local elections that really change things.”

Resident Republican host Alyssa Farah Griffin has dismissed several controversial Trump moves as “distractions” since he was re-elected, but on Monday, she explained why this particular distraction is even less of a threat, as she issued Trump a stark warning.

“In 48 hours, tariffs are going to go into effect that are going to cost all of us a lot of money,” she said. “He was not elected to take Greenland. He was not elected to take Canada and make it the 51st state. It was to bring down the cost of living because everything’s too expensive for Americans. So if he keeps going the way he is, I don’t think we even have to worry about this because I don’t think people are going to be interested in a further time.”

But if anyone should be worried, Griffin added, it’s Trump’s vice president. “If I’m JD Vance who thinks, ‘Oh, I’m the heir apparent, I’m going to be the next Republican presidential candidate,’ I’d be like, ‘Oh, this is a little insulting,‘” Griffin said. “‘He is not teeing it up for me, he’s giving me the worst jobs to do.‘”