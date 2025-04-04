Ana Navarro Shames Rubio for Letting Deported Dad Rot

Ana Navarro has some strong words for Marco Rubio, who she blames for the deportation and imprisonment of a Maryland father despite the White House’s admission that he was sent to El Salvador in “error.”

“This agreement with El Salvador was set up by Marco Rubio, a son of immigrants,” Navarro said on Friday’s The View. “You, a Christian, are getting away with this cynicism and hypocrisy and lying,” she continued, blasting the secretary of state.

Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia was arrested while driving his autistic, disabled five-year-old son last month, on claims he was a member of MS-13. Garcia was deported three days later, ultimately ending up in an El Salvadorian “mega” prison.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia. U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland

The country’s strongman president Nayib Bukele entered into an agreement with the Trump administration to take in U.S. deportees into the notoriously hellish “Terrorism Center,” in a deal that rewards the country $6 million—regardless of whether or not they are El Salvadorian nationals.

There was no evidence Garcia committed any crime, and despite being granted legal protection from deportation in ​​2019, he was sent away without notice to his wife or family. The Trump administration admitted Garcia’s deportation was “an administrative error,” but refused to rectify said error.

“Do not tell me, Marco, that you do not have the ability to call Nayib Bukele, who when you say ‘jump,’ he says ‘how high?’ and tell him that we need that man back,” the former Republican strategist said. “That son, that autistic son, needs his father back. It’s the lying that is just unbelievable from the government.”

Added Joy Behar, “I hope Marco’s watching.”

The other View co-hosts railed against Trump’s deportation policies as well Friday, with a little help of “usually MAGA podcaster” Joe Rogan, who broke with Trump to call the way the policies are being enacted “horrific.”

Conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin drew applause when she echoed that sentiment during the show: “We have a system in this country where you put the people before a judge, they have their day in court to make their case.”

“And on top of that, I would add they should be returned to their country of origin, not a third-party country that they have no connection to, no relatives, and in a jail there,” she added.

“Let their home country decide if they’re going to be jailed and give them that process. But sending them somewhere they’ve never lived is honestly horrifying and if one person slips through the cracks, that’s reason enough to pause, shut it down, and decide how you do it the right way.”