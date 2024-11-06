Ana Navarro Jabs Trump for 2020 Lies While Wishing Him Luck

Ana Navarro is modeling how to handle defeat in a democracy, she said Wednesday on The View, “unlike Donald Trump.”

While Navarro admitted she was “very disappointed” and “very sad” that Trump won the election over Kamala Harris, she said, “I acknowledge that he won [and] I hope for the best for our country.”

.@ananavarro: "Today, unlike Donald Trump and his followers, I acknowledge that he won. I hope for the best for our country. And I make a commitment to our LGBTQ, to our immigrants, to our elderly, to our young girls, to the women, that we will not stop fighting.” pic.twitter.com/iiyvqCchuM — The View (@TheView) November 6, 2024

Navarro—like most, but not all, of her co-hosts—had a tempered reaction to Trump’s win on Wednesday’s show. And she had a bit more skin in the game than the rest of the hosts as a host of the Democratic National Convention and one of the daytime talk show’s loudest voices in support of the vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

She went viral on social media with her “things I trust more than Donald Trump” post and raised eyebrows when she “went low” and posted a nude photoshoot of Melania Trump on her Instagram page to defend Harris from critics overemphasizing her dating history. But on Wednesday, Navarro said she had “no regrets” despite the election’s outcome.

“I was at the Kamala Harris headquarters yesterday in Washington, and it was a very sad scene,” Navarro said. “I worked hard as hell to elect the first Black Asian woman president” and “for Donald Trump not to be president,” she continued, but “history slipped through our fingers again.”

“Today we can be sad,” she conceded, but “tomorrow we stand up and we continue” to “denounce abuses of power [and] to be vigilant.”

Though things didn’t go the way she hoped, Navarro pointed out that “we are doing what they didn’t do. We are recognizing they won,” she said. “Now let’s see what happens.”