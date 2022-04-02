CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Cuomo Sues to Keep $5 Million in Memoir Earnings
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has sued the state’s ethics commission for demanding he fork over the $5.1 million he earned from his pandemic-era leadership memoir. In a lawsuit filed Friday at the New York Supreme Court, Cuomo claims the Joint Commission on Public Ethics exhibited “extraordinary bias against him” and infringed on his constitutional rights by demanding he give the money to Attorney General Letitia James’ office. The commission made the demand in December after Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment accusations. The commission alleged that government resources and personnel were unethically expended to develop the book, which Cuomo’s representatives have denied.