Andy Dick Jailed for Allegedly Stealing Power Tools From a Garage
FALL FROM GRACE
Comedian Andy Dick has landed himself back in the big house—this time for allegedly attempting to steal power tools from the garage of an unoccupied home, according to TMZ. A week ago, the comic posted a couple of videos that showed him meandering around an under-construction property, saying “this is my new house” as he lit the vacant lot’s fireplaces and explored the rooms with another unidentified person. Officers caught him on Oct. 13 while he allegedly attempted to flee an under-construction domicile, according to the outlet, though it is currently unclear if the home in the video is the same one that he was arrested at. Dick’s last arrest took place on live broadcast in May, when the actor was hauled away from an RV park he had been staying in with a group live streamers. He was charged then with felony sexual battery for allegedly assaulting a man at O’Neill Regional Park. Dick’s current charges are unclear, but his bail is set at $50,000, according to the outlet.