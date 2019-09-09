CHEAT SHEET
Angry Giants Fan Threatened to Shoot Up Patriots’ Stadium: Police
A Rhode Island man with an “intense dislike” for the New England Patriots is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot up Gillette Stadium before the NFL team’s regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, police said Monday. “The threat was apparently prompted by an intense dislike of the New England Patriots,” state police spokesman David Procopio told The Daily Beast in a statement. Tobias Gray was charged with a fugitive of justice complaint for allegedly making the threats on Facebook after the Patriots signed Antonio Brown on Saturday. He was arrested Sunday night.
“I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro you might as well hand them the ring right now I’m if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don’t have one yet but I’m looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro,” Gray allegedly wrote. He appeared in a Rhode Island court wearing a New York Giants jersey and jacket on Monday for unrelated assault charges. Stephanie DiMaio Larivee, his attorney, told WJAR her client was simply upset the Patriots landed Brown. “He just said it was almost—it was just a reaction. And he put something up there as any other fan might. He immediately took it down. I didn’t see the post myself, so I can’t comment on what it said,” she said.