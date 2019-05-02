Anjelica Huston Defends Woody Allen, Jeffrey Tambor, Roman Polanski From Sex-Misconduct Claims

In a new interview with Vulture, actress Anjelica Huston defended Woody Allen, Jeffrey Tambor, and Roman Polanski, all three of whom have either been accused of sexual misconduct or sexual assault. When asked about Polanski, who raped 13-year-old Samantha Geiner in 1977, Huston said that “That’s how these guys enjoy their time. It was a whole playboy movement in France when I was a young girl, 15, 16 years old [...] the older guys would all hit on you. Any club you cared to mention in Europe. It was de rigueur for most of those guys like Roman who had grown up with the European sensibility.” Of Woody Allen, who was been accused of sexual assault by his daughter, Dylan, Huston said that she’d work with him again “in a second.”

She also spoke about Jeffrey Tambor, her former co-star on the hit show Transparent who left the program after facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment. “At least insofar as I was concerned, nobody did or said anything inappropriate,” she said. “I do think in this work we have to feel freedom. We have to feel as though we can say and do things that are not necessarily judged, particularly by the other people in the cast or crew.” When asked if that meant she believed “what happens on the set should stay on the set,” and the rules of behavior in Hollywood should be different from those at a corporate job, she responded: “That’s absolutely what I’m saying.”