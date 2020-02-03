Ann Coulter Hated Trump’s Super Bowl Ad
Ann Coulter expressed major disappointment with President Donald Trump’s big Super Bowl ad Sunday night. “FANTASTIC!” the conservative pundit tweeted. “I’d forgotten that @realDonaldTrump is releasing criminals! Promises made. Promises kept.” The ad found Trump taking sole credit for commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had served 21 years in prison on drug charges. Kim Kardashian West successfully lobbied on Johnson’s behalf before her release in 2018. Coulter, who once wrote a book titled In Trump We Trust, added on Twitter that the president’s ad could be summed up as, “I’m as clueless and out of touch as Michael Bloomberg!!!” The Trump campaign reportedly spent $11 million on two 30-second ads during the game on Fox while Bloomberg spent the same for his 60-second spot.