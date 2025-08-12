Anna Wintour Eyes Nepo Baby for Top Vogue Job

Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor for nearly four decades, has a clear frontrunner in mind to succeed her at the publication.

Wintour is interviewing Chloe Malle, the daughter of Murphy Brown actress Candice Bergen and director and screenwriter Louis Malle, to take over the coveted job as head of editorial content, sources told Page Six.

Chloe Malle, daughter of Candice Bergen and Louis Malle, is the current editor of Vogue.com and a frontrunner to fill Wintour's role. Lexie Moreland/Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Malle, 39, works as editor of Vogue.com and has been at the company for more than 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Malle is a “favorite of staff” at the company and is in the “final rounds” of interviews for the position, according to Page Six. She interviewed Lauren Sanchez for her June cover of Vogue prior to her star-studded Venetian wedding to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to sources, four to five candidates are in the “final rounds” of interviews. Nicole Phelps, the global director of Vogue Runway, is among those in the running.

Eva Chen, Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships, was previously rumored to be a top pick for the role. However, Chen -- a good friend of Wintour’s who has formerly worked with Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue and Lucky -- will not be moving over anytime soon given her successful at Meta.

“Eva is making a ton of money at Instagram,” said an industry insider to Page Six. “There is no reason for her to move over.”

Sara Moonves, the owner of W Magazine, was also alleged to be a top pick, but a source said she’s currently too involved with the magazine to move over to Vogue.

Wintour announced in June she would be step down as editor-in-chief after 37 years. However, she will remain as Vogue’s global editorial director and chief content officer for parent company Condé Nast.

“Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one’s work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine," Wintour said to Vogue staff announcing her departure.

“Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be.”

The decision will be announced at the beginning of New York Fashion Week, which will kick off on Sept. 11.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Vogue for comment.