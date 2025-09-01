Anna Wintour Names Nepo Baby, 39, as Her Vogue Successor

Vogue editor Anna Wintour has made it official.

After almost 40 years at the helm of the brand, Wintour is turning the job of head of editorial content over to 39-year-old Chloe Malle, the daughter of Murphy Brown actress Candice Bergen and director and screenwriter Louis Malle.

According to Puck, Malle was the safe choice for the Vogue matriarch. Last month, Malle was declared the frontrunner for the job by sources who told Page Six she was in the “final rounds” of interviews and was a “favorite of staff.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Nicole Phelps, Virginia Smith and Chloe Malle attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer/WireImage

Malle, who already runs Vogue.com, raised her profile at the company even higher when she interviewed Lauren Sánchez ahead of her lavish Venetian wedding to Jeff Bezos. Towards the end of Wintour and Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch’s selection process, Malle was reportedly up against four or five other candidates, including W magazine editor (and daugther of the disgraced former head of CBS) Sara Moonves, and Global Director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business Nicole Phelps.

Malle beat out the competition, Puck speculates, as she was the “practical, reasonable, rational choice.” She’s worked at the company for 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Chloe Malle and Candice Bergen attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) George Pimentel/WireImage

Reports also presume Malle’s famous parents add to her allure in the fashion world. Bergen, Malle’s mother, Candice Bergen, played the editor of Vogue on Sex and the City, after all.

Though Wintour is stepping aside, she remains Global Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue as Malle takes over day-to-day. Though Wintour reportedly wanted to fill the role with someone who would have an “opinion” and “push back,” per Puck, she will be in the wings of the storied brand, prompting questions about how much leeway Malle will have to make the job her own.