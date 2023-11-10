Anonymous AirDrop Bomb Threat Sparks Alarm on Frontier Airlines Flight
Emergency services met a flight landing in Georgia on Thursday evening after a passenger on the plane received an anonymous AirDrop message claiming there was an explosive device on board, officials said. Frontier Airlines Flight 1571 from Baltimore arrived safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a runway situated away from the airport and other runways. A Frontier official told FOX 5 that the passenger who received the menacing message notified a flight attendant. The flight crew informed the tower about the threat and police and firefighters were dispatched to meet the aircraft as it landed. No evidence of a bomb was found on the plane, a Frontier spokesperson said, and the FBI is now looking into the matter.