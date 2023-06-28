‘Anonymous’ Ex-Official Drops Disgusting Claim About Trump and Ivanka
A former Trump administration official has made some stomach-churning allegations in his new book that ex-President Donald Trump made repulsive, sexual comments about his own daughter, Ivanka. In an excerpt of Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, obtained by Newsweek, Miles Taylor wrote that “aides said [Trump] talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her.” He claimed Trump’s chief of staff at the time, John Kelly, had “to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter” and retold the story to Taylor with “visible disgust.” It does not, however, appear that Taylor was in the room himself to witness the comments. He did recall first-hand instances with other female officials in which Trump displayed “inappropriate behavior” as a “misogynistic bully.” Taylor previously lied repeatedly about not being the anonymous author of a scathing New York Times op-ed about the Trump administration. After resigning as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, Taylor became extremely vocal about his distaste for Trump and outed himself as the anonymous author.