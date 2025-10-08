Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to declare her love for “short kings” after mocking Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The New York lawmaker posted a video on Instagram Stories on Monday to clarify her feelings about men of a particular height.

“I want to express my love for the short king community. I don’t believe in body shaming,” AOC said.

“I am talking about how big or small someone is on the inside. Like, for example, I have no idea how tall Andrew Tate is,” she continued. “But that guy looks to me like 5′3″ like 5′3″-5′4″. Whereas physically, men of smaller stature can come across, they are spiritually six foot."

AOC expressed her love for the "short king community" in an Instagram story after she faced backlash for going after Stephen Miller's height. Instagram

The 35-year-old congresswoman clearly hit a nerve with some over her criticisms of Miller as the top White House official even clarified his actual height.

The New York lawmaker first blasted the far-right Trump sidekick’s height on Instagram Live, where she said, “he looks like he is angry about that fact that he’s 4′10″ and he looks like he is so mad that he’s 4′10″ that he’s taking that anger out at any other population possible."

AOC urged her followers to “laugh at them.”

Miller appeared on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham’s show, where he was forced to watch the Instagram clip of her torching him in an incredibly awkward moment where he tried to laugh it off.

The top Trump official fired back, “We knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know their eyes don’t work.” He also called her a train wreck, a mess, and a walking nightmare.

Miller also clarified that he is actually 5′10″ at the urging of Ingraham.

AOC didn’t shy away from his pushback and appeared to find him having to watch her Instagram remark hilarious. She reposted the clip of Miller’s Fox appearance on X.

“I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live,” she wrote. “I am crying.”

I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live 😂 I am crying https://t.co/yme8ZeRGO3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2025

However, some MAGA influencers on the internet and TV were outraged that she would go after someone’s height.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters even aired a picture of AOC’s fiancee in a segment where he called him “no Prince Charming”while complaining the lawmaker shouldn’t “throw stones.”

The congresswoman, in the end, backtracked in an acknowledgement that her talk of male height may have hit a few nerves. She clarified that she had no bias against short men.