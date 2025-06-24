AOC Dunks on Trump After He Calls Her ‘Dumbest’ Member of Congress

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got the last laugh after Donald Trump furiously lashed out at her for saying his attack on Iran is an impeachable offense.

“Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Trump on X shortly after he posted his Truth Social rant. “Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war. It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made.”

“Also, I’m a Bronx girl,” she added. “You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully.”

Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl.



Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war.



It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made. https://t.co/77YSWUj2dc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

Trump found himself in a vindictive mood on Tuesday morning following the possible collapse of his Iran-Israel ceasefire deal, tearing into both the Israeli government and CNN with equal amounts of vitriol before boarding a chopper en route to a NATO summit in The Hague.

But the rants didn’t stop there, as Trump turned his attention Ocasio-Cortez, calling her one of the “dumbest” people in Congress after she labelled Sunday’s airstrikes in Iran “clearly grounds for impeachment.”

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration.”

The president added: “AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical. As the Doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it’ meaning, I got every answer right. Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore.”

Donald Trump ranted about Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a post on Truth Social. Truth Social

Elsewhere in his rant, Trump also took shots at Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, who he said does “nothing but complain about our Country,” and “our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!”

He finished by imploring the Democrats to “Make my day” by impeaching him, before moving on to reposting favorable tweets about his administration posted on X.

Trump called Ocasio-Cortez one of the “dumbest” people in Congress after she labelled Sunday’s airstrikes in Iran “clearly grounds for impeachment.” Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Ocasio-Cortez’s call for impeachment on Saturday was one of the most high-profile denunciations of the president’s agenda to date, putting her out of step with Democratic colleagues but reflecting the broad anger of the party’s base.