Apple Watch Costs Up to $10,000

Apple unveiled its long-awaited smartwatch on Monday. CEO Tim Cook revealed that the watch will be able to show the weather, your schedule, and will let you make calls without pulling out your phone. The watch also can vibrate to notify you of a call, text, or other message. It also has a fitness component, tracking your exercise or lack of it. According to Cook, it is the “most advanced timepiece ever created.” It will also have Apple Pay. The base model, made of aluminium, will cost $349. The most expensive model, made of solid gold, will cost $10,000.