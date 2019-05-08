Archie Harrison: Everything You Need to Know About the Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child to the world on Monday. And, with the whole world waiting, they announced Wednesday the baby boy’s name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the newborn royal:

He’s Seventh in Line to the British Throne

Ahead of him in the queue are his grandfather, Charles, Prince of Wales, his uncle, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his cousins—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—and finally his father, Prince Harry. The baby royal is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild.

Archie is not officially a prince, and therefore will not be called “His Royal Highness.” Instead, he is expected to be given the title of the Earl of Dumbarton. Prince Harry was given the Dumbarton title—which refers to a Scottish town to the west of Glasgow—by the queen on the morning of his wedding. As the son of a duke, the new baby is allowed to use one of his father’s lesser titles as a courtesy title. He will one day inherit the Duke of Sussex title from his father.

The baby could be made a prince, but only if the queen intervenes. The queen stepped in to make his cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis, princes and princesses, since they are the children of a future king.

He’s the First Multiracial Royal Baby in Recent History

And the first of American and British ancestry. His birth, on top of the typical fanfare over a royal newborn, carries the added symbolism of Britain’s changing monarchy.

U.K. population projections show that mixed-race is the fastest growing ethnic group in the country, and will soon be its largest minority group.

He Weighed 7 Pounds, 3 Ounces

A post from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newly minted Instagram account announced the birth via social media. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the post read.

Prince Harry Was Present for the Birth

The official press announcement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday states that the birth occurred at 5:26 a.m. local time, and Prince Harry was present for it.

Parting further with tradition, Harry made the in-person birth announcement by himself. Meghan, understandably, did not want to face the world’s media mere hours after giving birth, as her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has done with her three children.

Harry greeted a select group of reporters to make the announcement outside Windsor Castle. Emerging excitedly from the castle, where he and Meghan live nearby in Frogmore Cottage, Harry repeatedly rubbed his hands together and barely contained a grin.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy, early this morning—a very healthy boy, mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” Harry said. Then, breaking out into giddy laughter: “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing. So, we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

His Parents Were Considering Other Names

Other names allegedly in contention were James, Alexander, Arthur, and—in homage to the maiden name of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana—Spencer.

On Monday, Harry said the couple were “still thinking about names.” “The baby is a little bit overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it,” Harry conceded. “That’s the next bit... we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time... as a family, to be able to share it, and so everyone can see the baby.”

Currently, the most popular baby name for a boy in the U.S. is Liam, while Oliver takes the top spot in the U.K.

It’s Rumored Meghan Had a Home Birth

It was not revealed whether Meghan had the baby at home or at a hospital, or whether her labor was induced. Rumors have circulated throughout her pregnancy that the duchess planned on a home birth at the 10-bedroomed Frogmore Cottage. Home births account for only around 2.3 per cent of births in England.

Plans surrounding Archie’s birth were purposefully kept private, “a personal decision” made by the royal couple.

Meghan and Harry DIDN'T Know the Sex of the Baby AHEAD OF TIME

“I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth, but it was amazing, absolutely incredible,“ Harry said. “And as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

The Royal Family Is “Thrilled”

They congratulated the new parents while scattered at various international charity events.

William and Kate spoke about their new nephew while attending the launch of the King’s Cup regatta in London on Tuesday. William said he was “obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.” The father of three added that he was “pleased and glad” to welcome Prince Harry into “the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.” William said he looks forward to seeing the new parents “when things have quietened down.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were congratulated on the birth of their fourth grandchild while abroad in Germany on a four-day trip. Charles told reporters in Berlin: “We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return.”

The Buckingham Palace announcement listed the usual family members as “delighted with the news,” but also included some unexpected names. Rounding out the list on Harry’s side are Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer—Princess Diana’s siblings.

The elder Spencer’s inclusion follows their participation in the Royal wedding. Lady Jane Fellowes did a reading at the nuptials in honor of her sister.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also included in the announcement, which stated she was “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild,” and was with her daughter at Frogmore Cottage following the birth. Doria’s inclusion signals an unprecedented embrace of Meghan’s mother in the royal family.