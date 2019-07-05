Archie Harrison’s Christening Shows That Harry and Meghan Don’t Need—or Fear—the Media

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

This weekend’s christening of Archie Harrison will hopefully be a joyful occasion. It also shows Harry and Meghan refusing to play ball with an aggressive British media, who have been barred from attending the christening of their son.

When Archie is christened on Saturday (in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle), it will be a quiet, family affair.