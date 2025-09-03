‘Are You Dead?!’: Stephen Colbert Freaks Out Over Donald Trump Mystery

Stephen Colbert is disturbed by a viral clip released Monday of a mysterious object being thrown outside a White House upper-floor window.

Although a White House official explained on Tuesday that the video showed “regular maintenance” performed by a White House contractor, President Trump himself told reporters that the video was “probably AI-generated.”

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the federal government would send troops into Chicago but did not say when. He also complained that he wanted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to call him and ask him to send them in. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Colbert showed a clip of Trump’s explanation in his monologue Tuesday, in which the president added, “One of the problems we have with AI, it’s both good and bad—if something happens really bad, just blame AI.”

“You just blamed AI!” Colbert responded.

Colbert continued frantically, “You just blamed AI, which means something really bad happened? Are you dead? Were you in those bags?”

Colbert asked Trump further, “Are you AI? Please tell me you’re AI."

Colbert’s response comes after a week of social media speculation over President Trump’s health.

Trump disappeared from the public eye for several days in a row last week, leading to “Trump is dead” and ”Trump died” trending on X Saturday morning.

Although Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree Friday and across the weekend that made clear he was still alive, concern remained about the state of his cognitive health and the constant bruises on his hand.

Trump addressed the social media rumors around his potential death at his press conference Tuesday, calling them “fake news” and attributing his absence to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Trump also argued, “I didn’t do any [press events] for two days, and they said ‘there must be something wrong with him.’ Biden wouldn’t do them for months.”