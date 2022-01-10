Boutique Rugs' Epic Winter Sale Means You Can Get 60 Percent Off Site-Wide

≈New year, new home? If you're like me and ready to spruce up your stale home decor get-up for 2022, the best way to give your space an instant facelift without an entire renovation is by updating your area rug. An area rug serves as the centerpiece of the room, and it can add color, texture, and charm with just one piece. Of course, rugs aren't exactly a cheap home upgrade—at least compared to other furniture items—but Boutique Rug's massive winter sale is here to help you find the perfect new area rug for your space without breaking the bank.
We're talking about 60 percent off site-wide, including best-selling cow hyde rugs marked down upwards of $300 a pop, their chic machine-washable rugs (perfect for pet owners and parents), and even their already-discounted clearance items. Plus, you'll get free shipping to anywhere in the contiguous U.S. All you have to do is enter the code Winter60 to take 60 percent off tons of best-selling area rugs to give your place the instant makeover it deserves for the new year.
Boutique Rugs Berlin Leather Rug
Down from $870
Boutique Rugs Maguyam Machine Washable Area Rug
Down from $100-$1,669
Boutique Rugs Malamote Washable Rug
Down from $882
Boutique Rugs Tariffville Area Rug
Down from $621
Boutique Rugs Djugun Area Rug
Down from $670
