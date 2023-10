We're going to need a new term to describe the tribunal established by Iran and Argentina to investigate the 1994 bombing of the Jewish community center. An untruth commission perhaps?

Opposition senator Maria Eugenia Estenssoro likened passage of the agreement to laws that shielded lower-level officials involved in Argentina's bloody 1976-1983 military regime from prosecution and pardoned convicted human rights abusers.

"Once again (Congress) will be voting a law of impunity," Estenssoro said.