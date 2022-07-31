Arizona House Speaker Finally Declares He’ll ‘Never’ Again Vote for Trump
‘America’s tired’
It only took a harassment campaign over fake electors for Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to finally condemn former President Donald Trump, saying Sunday that he won’t back the twice-impeached ex-president again. “My vote will never tarnish his name on a ballot,” he told ABC’s Jonathan Karl on This Week. “...But I won’t have to, because I think America’s tired. And there’s absolutely forceful, qualified, morally, defensible, and upright people. And that’s what I want. That’s what I want in my party.” Bowers testified to the Jan. 6 committee about Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to get Bowers to overturn Arizona’s elector slate despite a lack of evidence of fraud. But after his testimony, he said he would still vote for Trump before seemingly wavering a few weeks later. Since then, Trump has campaigned against Bowers in his race for state senate. His grounds for ditching Trump, he said Sunday, were constitutional. “The Constitution was designed to last and be the light of freedom to the whole world. That's not a legacy that I would want to play with,” he said.