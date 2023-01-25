CHEAT SHEET
Teen Girls Who Ran Away From Group Home Found Dead in Arizona Water Basin
Two teenage girls reported missing from a group home in Arizona were found dead in a water retention basin on Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Authorities identified the girls as Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15. They were discovered after a witness reported seeing a body in the water to the police around 6 p.m. Investigators have learned that Avelar and Meyers were listed as runaways from a Mesa group home just over a mile away. They were reported missing on Jan. 7, more than two weeks after their bodies were discovered, according to KOLD. The pair’s cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner’s office, and an investigation remains ongoing.