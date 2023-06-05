Read it at People
Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about some of the most difficult moments in his life as part of a new documentary series on Netflix—including the conversation in which he told his then-wife Maria Shriver that he had fathered a son, Joseph, with their housekeeper. “Maria and I went to counseling once a week,” he said during the series, called Arnold. “In one of the sessions the counselor said, ‘I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.’ I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth… ‘Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son.” Schwarzenegger continued: “She was crushed because of that.”