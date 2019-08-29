CHEAT SHEET
OH NO, BOOGIE
Arrest Warrant Issued for Lakers Star DeMarcus Cousins: Report
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued in Alabama for Los Angeles Lakers star DeMarcus Cousins after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend, ESPN reported Thursday.
The Mobile municipal court website reportedly said Cousins has been charged with “third-degree harassing communications,” but no other details were made available. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest warrant to USA Today Sports.
Cousins’ ex-girlfriend Christy West is reportedly seeking a restraining order against the NBA player after he allegedly called her and said he would “put a bullet in [her] fucking head” when she declined to let their son to go to his wedding. The NBA previously said it was investigating the matter, and the Lakers said they were “gathering information” about the incident.