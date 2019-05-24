Ashley Judd Says She Intends to Take Weinstein to Court Despite Settlement Reports

Ashley Judd fired back after the New York Times reported that disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reached a $44 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The actress shared the Times report on Twitter Friday, writing: “My lawsuit is ongoing and I intend to take #harveyweinstein to trial.” The Times reports that the deal would see about $30 million of the settlement go to a pool of plaintiffs, including alleged victims, creditors of Weinstein’s former studio, and some former employees, according to three people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement is private.

The $30 million sum is less than half of the $90 million deal that was agreed upon last year, but fell apart at the last minute. Weinstein is facing criminal charges for allegations of sexual violence against two women—but over 80 women have accused him of wrongdoing. A settlement could potentially include an admission of guilt by Weinstein.