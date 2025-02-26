Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Musk’s Baby Mama Says He’s an Absent Father Who ‘Can’t Be Counted On’
CO-PARENTING WOES
The right-wing columnist claims Musk has only met their alleged son three times and wasn’t present for his birth.
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Published
Feb. 26 2025
2:01PM EST
Talk TV/Youtube/Getty Images
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Trump Posts Deranged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
Media
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
Trumpland
Melania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Politics
Trump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo