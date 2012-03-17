Assange to Run for Australian Senate

Julian Assange has apparently been keeping busy while under house arrest for sexual-assault allegations. The WikiLeaks founder plans to run for a seat in the Australian Senate next year, as he anticipates a British court to waive his appeal against extradition to Sweden for the charges. Assange, an Australian citizen, has vehemently denied the allegations, saying they’re targeted at his whistleblowing website. WikiLeaks maintains Assange’s current legal situation won’t automatically disqualify him for a run in politics. Meanwhile, the Australian government has previously condemned the website as “grossly irresponsible” for leaking thousands of confidential U.S. documents.