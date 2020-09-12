AstraZeneca Resumes COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After Pausing for Safety Concerns

Read it at CNBC
After trials for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine were stopped due to a reported serious adverse reaction in a volunteer, phase three has now been cleared by the United Kingdom’s Medicines Health Regulatory Authority to safely resume, according to CNBC. The company has not disclosed medical details regarding the voluntary pause, but at the time said it was “a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials.” The status of whether the company’s trials outside of the U.K. can resume or not are reportedly unclear.