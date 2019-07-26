Neil DeGrasse Tyson Will Keep Job at Natural History Museum After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Read it at New York Times
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will not lose his job at the American Museum of Natural History following allegations of sexual misconduct against him, The New York Times reports. “Based on the results of the investigation, Dr. Tyson remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium,” the museum said in a statement. “Because this is a confidential personnel matter, there will be no further statements by the museum.” Two women accused Tyson of sexual misconduct late last year, with one alleging he’d put his hand inside her dress at a party and another, a former assistant, claiming he’d made unwanted advances. Another woman had also accused Tyson of raping her in 1984. Tyson has denied the allegations.