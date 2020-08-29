ASU Student Org Calls Kenosha Murder Accused a ‘Community Volunteer’ in Tasteless Fundraiser
A conservative student group at Arizona State University adopted victim-blaming tactics in a tasteless fundraiser for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old vigilante accused of murdering two people and injuring a third during anti-police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On their website, College Republicans United described the accused killer as a “community volunteer” and a “citizen who attempted to help in a city in chaos.” In a tweet, they added, “He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riot.”
When a newspaper tried to ask them about the fundraiser, the student group said they “do not speak to journalists with pronouns on their Twitter page” and to “get a real job.” The group, which has previously been forced to apologize for making anti-Semitic and racist comments, listed past offenses committed by Rittenhouse’s alleged victims, saying that one victim was a pedophile and another had a criminal history. ASU officials told The Arizona Republic that they were aware of the group’s fundraiser but declined to comment further.