    At Least 20 People Trampled to Death in Tanzania Religious Celebration

    CHAOS

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Goran Tomasevic/Reuters

    At least 20 people, including five children, were killed and at least 16 others were injured during a church service in Moshi, Tanzania, on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro Saturday night. The horrific tragedy occurred as hundreds of worshipers were rushing to walk on “anointed oil” at the end of a religious ceremony held in a darkened stadium, a government official told local media. The ceremony was held by the popular Pastor Boniface Mwamposa, one many new “prosperity gospel” pastors who promise wealth and cures for disease to anyone who walks barefoot across oil that has been blessed and who donates a “tithe” or 10 percent of their income.

