At Least 3 Killed as Tornadoes Sweep Through Louisiana
‘SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE’
A tornado killed at least one person in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the latest casualty of a series of raging storms that have battered the area in recent days. A spokesperson for St. Charles Parish confirmed that at least one person had died and seven were injured, with the parish’s president, Matthew Jewell, declaring a state of emergency. “There is significant damage,” he said. The tornado continued its path towards New Orleans, with one local reporter in the city describing “roofing materials and building insulation flying out of the sky” on Twitter Wednesday evening. Hours earlier, the bodies of a mother and her young son were recovered from a Keithville home decimated by another tornado, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Parts of the state, along with sections of Alabama and Mississippi, remained on tornado watch into the night, with the National Weather Service calling it a “particularly dangerous situation.”