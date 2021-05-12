CHEAT SHEET
    Cops Arrest Driver Whose High-Speed Chase Ended at Rick Ross’ Mansion

    Jennifer Adams

    Breaking News Intern

    Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

    Atlanta cops have arrested a man after a high-speed car chase that ended at rapper Rick Ross’ mansion. According to the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, Ross was not home at the time but security guards on his estate let police enter the grounds during the chase. It all began when the man, whose name has not been released, allegedly tried to break into a home while holding a handgun. A 13-year-old boy saw the man and called 911. When a deputy arrived, the man fled in his car and high-speed chase ensued. He then ditched his car “with his gun in hand” and ran into the woods on Ross’ estate, according to police. Police were able to find and arrest him within minutes but the gun was never found, AJC reports

