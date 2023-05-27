Paxton Blames Impeachment on ‘Abortion Industry’ and ‘Anti-Gun Zealots’
‘UGLY SPECTACLE’
Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who was just impeached by the state’s House of Representatives, took to Twitter after the vote to call it an “ugly spectacle” and “outrageous impeachment plot.” He claimed “corrupt politicians”—including Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan, who he recently accused of presiding over a legislative session drunk—“disregarded the law, ignored the facts, and demonstrated contempt for Texas voters.” “Phelan’s coalition of Democrats and liberal Republicans is now in lockstep with the Biden Administration, the abortion industry, anti-gun zealots, and woke corporations to sabotage my work as Attorney General,” Paxton said in a statement. The House voted to oust Paxton on 20 articles of impeachment, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust. Although he is barred from his duties, he still must face trial in the Senate, a process which he said he had “full confidence will be fair and just.” “It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning,” Paxton said. “I am beyond grateful to have the support of millions of Texans who recognize that what we just witnessed is illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust.”